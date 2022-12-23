IPL Auction 2023 | Sam Curran becomes most expensive buy ever; goes to Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sam Curran | File Photo

Sam Curran has been sold to Punjab Kings for a whooping amount of 18.50 crore at the IPL Auction 2023. He became the most expensive buy in the history of the league.

In his IPL career so far, Curran has played 32 matches in which he has smashed 337 runs at a strike rate of 149.78. He has also scalped 32 wickets at an economy of 9.21.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was sold to Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 17.50 crore. He became the 2nd most expensive buy of the league after Sam Curran. Another all-rounder who bagged big bucks was Ben Stokes, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings at a whooping amount of 16.25 cr.

Green has never appeared in IPL before and this will be his maiden season. In T20Is for Australia, Green has played 8 matches and scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75. In 7 innings that he bowled, Green also has 5 wickets against his name. In his IPL career, Ben Stokes has played 42 innings and has accumulated 920 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 134.5. He has two 100s and two 50s to his name with the highest score of 107.

