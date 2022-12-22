BCCI receives fake applications from Dhoni, Sehwag, Inzamam for post on national selection committee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI Headquarters | File Photo

BCCI were in shock to find the applications of MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and even Pakistan's Inzamam ul Haq for the post on the national selection committee when the respective department opened up their mailbox. The only catch though, was that all those applications were fake, and were posted using spam email ids from imposters wanting to have some fun at BCCI's expense.

The BCCI has received over 600 e-mail applications for the five-member selection panel, and some of them have come from fake ids claiming to be Tendulkar, Dhoni, Sehwag and Inzamam.

On a Serious Note

The Cricket Advisory Committee is expected to shortlist 10 names for the high-profile positions.

"Around 600 applications have been received and some of them have come from fake ids claiming to be Dhoni, Sehwag and Tendulkar. They are simply wasting BCCI's time by doing that. The CAC will shortlist 10 candidates and then choose the final five. The process will be completed soon," a BCCI source told PTI

A Little Background

The BCCI had sacked the Chetan-Sharma-led selection panel following the team's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup last month. However, that panel continues to remain in operation with their successors not finalised. The committee had also followed the first round of the Ranji Trophy and is watching the second round. Debasish Mohanty is in Kolkata watching the Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh match.

On Wednesday, the BCCI Apex Council could not clear the central contracts of the players as the selection committee is yet to be formed and its input is needed before the list is finalised. The CAC comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshna Naik, which was appointed earlier this month, is expected to meet soon to complete the job.

Besides deciding the central contracts, the selection panel's initial task will be to pick teams for the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand starting January 3. There are also reports doing rounds that Hardik Pandya will soon be appointed as India's next white-ball captain. Whatever the decision, Indian cricket is in for a major overhaul. If not now, then surely post the 2023 ODI World Cup.

(Inputs PTI)

