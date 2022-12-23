IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: The Big Day is Here
Live now
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: The Big Day is Here
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: From Chennai Super Kings to defending champions Gujarat Titans, from Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders, the big day for all the 10 franchises is finally here. This is the first step towards their campaign and they will want to make the most of it
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: The Big Day is Here
IPL Auction 2023: It's finally here, the auction time. All the 10 franchises will have their eyes set and plans in place for the auction and they are ready to lock horns with each other on a massive day that is ahead of us.