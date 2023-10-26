IPL 2024 auction set to move out of India, tentative dates revealed

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL IPL 2024 auction is set to take place in December this year

The preparations for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) seem to have begun as the auction is likely to move out of India, as per reports. Since six IPL franchises are involved in the SA20 in January-February and all five Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise owners being busy in the International League T20, the auction got preponed to the December window last year and is set to stay the same this year as well. The auction for IPL is likely to be held in Dubai while the WPL auction will stay in India but both of them are scheduled to be held in December.

There has been no official notification to the franchises about the venue of the auction but the talks suggest that Dubai is the top contender, as per a Cricbuzz report. There were plans in place for the auction to be held in Istanbul last year but it stayed in India with Kochi hosting the one-day event.

While the WPL auction is tentatively scheduled for December 9, the window for the IPL 2024 auction is being mulled for December 15-19.

Last year the teams were given the deadline to give their list of retained and released players, which was November 15. The trading window is going on but there has been no news of transfer as such, as of now and the teams are likely to release the list after the World Cup.

As far as the WPL is concerned since the T20 World Cup is beginning in June first week, it will force a preponement of the two-month extravaganza that is IPL, as well, which generally ends in May last week. IPL getting preponed means the WPL will also be rescheduled and the current tentative report is that it will be happening in the month of February.

