IPL 2023: Massive setback for Rajasthan Royals, key bowler ruled out of tournament

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be kicked off on 31st March 2023 as Chennai and Gujarat will play in the first match. The tournament will feature 70 league stage matches and the teams are split into two groups. As the 10 sides gear up for the mega action, Rajasthan Royals' dreams to lift another IPL title have been hit with a blow as a star bowler is reportedly ruled out of the tournament.

India and Rajasthan Royals' bowler Prasidh Krishna has reportedly been ruled out of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023. Krishna, who last played competitive cricket in August 2022 for India, is suffering from a lumbar stress fracture and will require surgery to get healed. The 26-year-old is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy.

Krishna last played for the country in India's away ODI series against Zimbabwe and is out of action since then. He was picked for India A's white-ball series against New Zealand A in September but was replaced by Shardul Thakur due to a back injury.

