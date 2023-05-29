IPL 2023 Final: No entry without physical pass, organizers provide big update before CSK vs GT showdown

Follow us on Image Source : IPL/TWITTER IPL 2023 Final, Update on tickets situation

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash in the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on a reserve day on Monday, May 29. Rain played a spoilsport on Sunday as the officials postponed the mega event without a single ball bowled. The weather forecast on Monday suggests mild showers in the evening but no rain during game time in Ahmedabad. Despite facing disappointment on Sunday, fans are expected to fill every seat at Narendra Modi Stadium on reserve day.

However, the situation regarding entry tickets or passes has confused fans as many are wondering whether there will be new physical passes required to re-attend the game on Monday. Many might have thrown away or lost their tickets after getting entry into the stadium on Sunday. A few fans also took to social media to share their concern about damaged passes due to rain.

But the organizers provided a big update on the ticket situation on Monday morning. Old physical tickets are mandatory to get entry into the stadium but partially damaged tickets are allowed.

However, the organizers shared a picture to help the fans understand the matter clearly. Fully torn-apart tickets will not be accepted but half-torn tickets are allowed. "Ready to re-attend the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final today? Here's everything you need to know about your Physical tickets. Note - There will be no entry without physical tickets." IPL clarified on Twitter on Monday.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Final Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Dasun Shanaka, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes

