IPL 2023: All major records broken during 16th edition of Indian Premier League

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT

Chennai Super Kings created history as they lift the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) trophy in a thrilling final win over the reigning champions Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (May 29). Gujarat Titans posted the biggest total in the IPL finals, 214/4 while batting first at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but Chennai displayed the best example of team effort to clinch the record-leveling fifth title on the game's last delivery.

MS Dhoni-led CSK earned their fifth IPL title from 14 editions and surpassed Mumbai Indians' record of five titles in 16 editions to become the most successful team in the tournament's history. Devon Conway, CSK's leading run-getter this season, top-scored with 47 runs against GT to earn the Player of the Match award while Ravindra Jadeja stole the limelight by smashing 10 runs off the last two balls to make it one of the most thrilling T20 game in IPL history.

The 16th edition of the tournament started with Gujarat beating Chennai in the opening game at Narendra Modi Stadium. The season proved one of the best for the record-breakers as players and teams shattered many records and created unbelievable milestones. So, let's take a look at all the major records broken or milestones achieved during the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Major Records Broken

Most Centuries in a single IPL season:

IPL 2023 - 12

IPL 2022 - 8

IPL 2016 - 7

Most Fifties in a single IPL season:

IPL 2023 - 153 fifties

IPL 2022 - 118 fifties

IPL 2016 - 117 fifties

Most sixes in a single IPL:

IPL 2023 - 1124 sixes

IPL 2022 - 1062 sixes

IPL 2018 - 872 sixes

Most 200+ team scores in IPL:

IPL 2023 - 37

IPL 2022- 18

IPL 2018 - 15

Most successful 200+ chases in IPL:

IPL 2023 - 8

IPL 2014 - 3

IPL 2010/2018/2022 - 2

Highest avg first inns totals in an IPL season:

IPL 2023 - 183

IPL 2018 - 172

IPL 2022 - 171

Highest run rates in an IPL season

IPL 2023 - 8.99

IPL 2018 - 8.65

IPL 2022 - 8.54

Most partnership runs in a season:

IPL 2023 - 939 - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (RCB)

IPL 2016 - 939 - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (RCB)

IPL 2023 - 849 - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway (CSK)

Most 30+ scores in an IPL season:

IPL 2023 - 13 by Shubman Gill (GT)

IPL 2016 - 12 by Virat Kohli (RCB)

IPL 2018 - 12 by Kane Williamson (SRH)

Latest Cricket News