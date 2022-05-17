IPL 2022: Three ways how Sunrisers Hyderabad can still make it to playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : IPL SRH players celebrating RCB batsman's wicket (file photo)

After losing five consecutive matches SRH is currently positioned eighth on the points table. Ahead of Hyderabad's do-or-die match against MI, the fans will be wishing to see their team bounce back and end the losing streak.

With Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings already eliminated from this season, the Kane Williamson-led team is still alive in the race for playoffs.

Here are the three ways they can make it to the top four:

Winning remaining matches:

Losing even one of their remaining two matches is not an option for SRH to enter the top four. As Sunrisers currently have 10 points and they can reach a maximum of 14 points. If they manage to get 14 points then they can compete with the other teams in line. The remaining two matches of Hyderabad are with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Increase in Net Run Rate:

Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants with 16 points are already in the top three. SRH will compete for the fourth spot provided other teams in the competition namely DC, RCB, KKR and PBKS are restricted to a maximum of 14 points. Then the place in the playoffs will be decided by comparing the Net Run Rate. As Hyderabad's current NRR is negative i.e -0.270, it becomes important for the team to win matches with massive margins.

Results of other teams in the race to go their way:

If SRH wins both matches with huge margins, then they will hope that the results of the other remaining matches go according to their benefit. The squad will hope LSG beats KKR. As Kolkata is currently with 12 points will be out of the competition. They will also hope that GT beat RCB and MI beat DC so that they won't get more than 14 points.