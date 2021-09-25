Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK - We were targeting 170-180 after strong start, says Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered their second successive loss since the resumption of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in UAE. Virat Kohli's side conceded a six-wicket defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RCB made a strong start to the game after batting first, as Kohli (53) and young opener Devdutt Padikkal (70) added 111 runs for the first wicket in 13.2 overs. However, the side failed to capitalise on the start as they lost quick wickets towards the end of the innings, managing 156/6.

The Super Kings chased the target down with 11 balls to spare, losing four wickets.

In the post-match press conference, Padikkal said that it had become a little tough to bat on the wicket and the plan was to take the game deep.

"Yeah, definitely. There are always some things we can improve on. At that stage, we were looking to take the game deep, we felt that the wicket was getting a little tougher and we knew it would not be easy for someone new coming into bat. So, yeah that was what we were looking to do and trying to take our chances whenever we can," said Padikkal.

The youngster said that the side was targetting a score of 170-180 after a strong start.

"Obviously when you have a start like that you would like to get 170-180 atleast. We really did not set a target like that, we were trying to play to the merit of the ball, unfortunately, it did not work out against CSK. But hopefully, we can make that right in the next game," said Padikkal.

With five wins and four losses, RCB remain third in the IPL table with 10 points. However, their point-margin against both, CSK and Delhi Capitals has increased to four.

Three teams are currently level on 8 points at 4th, 5th and 6th position respectively.