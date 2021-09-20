IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Toss Live Updates, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will win the toss - Kohli or Morgan?

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) resumed on Sunday, September 19 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beating the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai by four wickets. On Monday, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 7
Tosses won: 3
Tosses lost: 4
Match Result after Tosses won: 1/3 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/4 wins
MATCH RESULT:
SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs
KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs
KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs
RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets
PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets
DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Tosses won: 4
Tosses lost: 3
Match Result after Tosses won: 3/4 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/3 wins
MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets
SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs
RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets
CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs
DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run
PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs