IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Toss Live Updates, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will win the toss - Kohli or Morgan?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR captain Eoin Morgan with RCB's Virat Kohli

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) resumed on Sunday, September 19 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beating the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai by four wickets. On Monday, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 7

Tosses won: 3

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 1/3 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/4 wins

MATCH RESULT:

SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs

KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs

RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 7

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 3

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/4 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/3 wins

MATCH RESULT:

MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets

SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets

CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs

DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs