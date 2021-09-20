IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Live Online

Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. You can watch KKR vs RCB Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be determined to pick up where they left off in the first round of the IPL 2021 when they meet a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in match 31 to be played in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

At what time does Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 Match 31 begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 31st match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 Match 31?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 Match 31 will take place on September 20 (Monday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match 31?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 Match 30 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 Match 31?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 Match 31 on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2021 Match 31?

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep