IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score: RCB aim to make Kohli's 200th appearance special; Toss at 7:00 PM

LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Live Score and Updates from Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"Humidity is right up there. The sun is about to set... Virat's 200th game today. The top five really enjoy batting together. I think there is more than enough talent. It is a matter of getting the job done, and getting the runs out there. There is definitely some hard work behind closed doors... It is fun to get ready for a tournament like this."

"We need to win games for sure, but we're not stressing ourselves, taking it one game at a time. Once we keep going through each hurdle, we will think about the other one. There is pressure, but you can't put too much on yourself. You can do whatever is in my control, be it with the bat, ball or the field. I just want to contribute to the team. Definitely, I would want to contribute (even if I miss out with either bat or ball), sometimes you will have good games with both bat and ball, but that doesn't happen everyday. It's very hot and humid. We're trying to get accustomed to the heat, we did have some day games in the Caribbean (Premier League), but it wasn't as hot as it is here." - Andre Russell

The two sides incurred contrasting fates in the first half of the 14th season. Virat Kohli's men won their first four matches for the first time in any season before losing to Chennai Super Kings and then to Punjab Kings in their final game before the suspension of the league. Kolkata, on the other hand, won their opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad before losing five of their next six games, including a 38-run defeat against RCB. [IPL 2021 Points Table: Who will bag the two points in KKR vs RCB match?]

Drawing inspiration from their impressive show in the first half, RCB will be hoping to continue their form in the UAE to reach the playoffs for the second straight season, while KKR will aim to bounce back from the poor first half.