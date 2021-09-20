IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: AB de Villiers records seventh career golden duck in T20, first since 2016

Image Source : IPLT20.COM AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers recorded his career's sixth golden duck on Monday during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Andre Russell dished out the perfect yorker, on leg-stump, full and angling into the batsman as De Villiers looked to shuffle and whip it. However, the ball snuck through his legs and rattled against the stumps. De Villiers walked back shaking his head in disappointment while Russell and his KKR teammates were absolutely ecstatic.

Five of his previous golden ducks in his T20 franchise cricket happened in IPL, the last in 2015. His last golden duck in T20 cricket however happened in 2016, during an international match against Australia in Durban.

It was also a moment of revenge for the West Indies all-rounder, who was smashed for 36 runs in 12 deliveries in an IPL encounter earlier this season in India. Moreover, the veteran batsman has always had the edge over Russell in the match-up, scoring 130 runs in 51 deliveries at a strike rate of 250, before this clash.