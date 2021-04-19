IPL 2021 Expert's Corner: Dhawan, Rahul finding form is good news before T20 WC, says Anjum Chopra

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of PBKS' KL Rahul and DC's Shikhar Dhawan.

Delhi Capitals won their second match of IPL 2021 by defeating Punjab Kings by 6 wickets on Sunday night. In this victory of Delhi, opener Shikhar Dhawan shone with brilliant innings of 92 runs from 49 balls. On the other hand, Punjab captain and opener KL Rahul also scored 61 runs in this match.

And with T20 World Cup approaching in October-November in India, these two players finding form is a good sign for Team India, believes former India women's captain and India TV expert Anjum Chopra.

Talking on India TV show 'Cricket Dhamaka', Anjum Chopra said: "Dhawan and Rahul coming into form is fantastic keeping the T20 World Cup in mind."

She further said that it was disheartening for KL Rahul to see his team lose the match despite scoring 195 runs and asked other Punjab Kings players to step up.

"It's a brutal game, run as best as you can, but the other 10 players The same level of performance has to be done only when the team wins. You alone cannot win the team. KL Rahul must be thinking that now even after scoring 195 runs, the team lost. The team still scored 221 runs on that day," she said.

The Punjab team missed a lot of quality bowlers in the IPL 2020 due to which they included Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith in their squad this year. However, so far both these bowlers have not been able to leave their mark. Anjum Chopra believes that they lack the experience of playing in India and are subsequently under-performing.

"Punjab team included Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith in their team this year, but both of these players have no experience of playing in India. Both these players have played the T20 format, but in this format in India, they have no experience of playing. They have to bowl on a different length from the new ball and slightly different from the old ball. Both of them are young bowlers and they are unable to keep pace with Indian conditions, she said.

At the same time, Punjab Kings batsman Mayank Agarwal, who had flopped in the last two matches, scored a 69-run knock against Delhi to achieve the rhythm. And Anjum Chopra believes that Mayank's appetite for a run against Delhi was palpable.

Anjum Chopra said, "I am very happy that Mayank Agarwal has got a good run out of his bat. One thing is to get runs and one is to get runs from impact. Today you could see the hunger to score runs on his face." Looking at the way he was playing the shots, he seemed to be in John."