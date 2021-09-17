Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL IPL 2021: CSK trio of Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir arrives in Dubai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) welcomed batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Imran Tahir on Friday as the trio landed in Dubai ahead of the resumption of 2021 Indian Premier League.

The three players were part of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League and will undergo a two-day isolation period before joining the rest of the CSK squad.

CSK, on their official social media platforms, confirmed the players' arrival. "3x the Excitement. Fafulous Champion Express," wrote the franchise.

Chennai Super Kings are currently second in the IPL 2021 table with five wins in seven matches, having played a game less than the first-placed Delhi Capitals (six wins in eight games).

CSK will meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first game of the season's resumption in Dubai on September 19. It is unconfirmed whether the three players will be available for selection in the game.

After the game against MI, MS Dhoni's men will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24 in Sharjah.

Earlier, the BCCI had announced that fans will return to the stadium for the remainder of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, marking the presence of spectators in the tournament for the first time since 2019.