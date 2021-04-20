IPL 2021 | Bit shocking to see the ball turning so much: Sanju Samson

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson said that he was surprised by how little dew came into play during their innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Looking at the previous matches, we played here or which we watched on the TV, I think bowling first has more advantage than bowling second. So that's why we opted to bowl first and actually restricting CSK around 180 was really good work by our bowlers," said Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We never expected that (much spin), the dew didn't come and the ball was still turning, so it was a bit shocking to see," he said.

CSK scored 188/9 on Monday and in reply, RR could only manage to reach 143/9. CSK spinners Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja were especially effective during the RR innings.

"I thought if the dew comes on and the wicket eases out a bit, it would have been an easy chase for us actually," said Samson.

"I thought it was a good score to chase down but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs," he said at the post-match presentation.