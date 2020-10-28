Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming old message for Nitish Rana's late father-in-law goes viral

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/TEAMSHAHRUKHKHAN A heartwarming old video has surfaced on the internet where KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan sent his wishes for quick recovery to Nitish Rana's late father-in-law.

The past few days have been tough for Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman Nitish Rana. The KKR cricketer suffered a personal tragedy as his father-in-law Surinder Marwah passed away after a battle with cancer.

Rana paid tribute to his late father-in-law during the side's match against Delhi Capitals when he reached his half-century after opening the batting. Rana eventually scored 81 off 53 deliveries as the Knight Riders registered a 59-run win.

Rana raised a KKR jersey with his late father-in-law's name towards the dressing room, as the players gave an ovation to the batsman.

Days after his death, a heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet where KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan is seen sending his wishes for quick recovery to Surinder Marwah.

"Namaste, Surinder ji. Nitish told me that you're going through poor health condition. He also told me that you like me and my movies. I would like to thank you. To Sachi, much love," Shah Rukh says in the video.

"We haven't met, so for now, I'll say 2-3 dialogues for my movies for you. I hope it makes you happy, or you may even think I'm not that good an actor! Much love to you."

Shah Rukh then proceeded to enact dialgoues from three of his movies (Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge and Raees), and wished Rana's father-in-law a quick recovery towards the end of the video.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are currently fifth in the Indian Premier League table with 12 points in as many games. They're tied with the fourth-placed Kings XI Punjab but trail by Net Run Rate.

