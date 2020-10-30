IPL 2020 | Happy that he has taken the opportunity: Stephen Fleming on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ruturaj Gaikwad shined for the CSK again in their game against KKR, as he scored a second-consecutive half-century to steer the Super Kings to victory.

Chennai Super Kings secured their second successive win in IPL 2020 on Thursday when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders. The CSK are already out of the competition but have stepped up from their dismal performances throughout the season in the last two games.

The side's head coach Stephen Fleming said that he's pleased to get the win against KKR, although it's still "disappointing" to watch the action unfold.

"We're playing well. We felt we got ourselves in position where we were favourites to win. There was a little bit of luck and few twists for us to get over the line," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

"Mixed reactions really, when you're out of the competition, you're not as nervous. You're surely disappointed to watch it all unfold but still very pleased to get the win."

Ruturaj Gaikwad shined for the CSK again in their game against KKR, as he scored a second-consecutive half-century to steer the Super Kings to victory. Gaikwad scored 72 off 53 balls, and drew praise from Fleming for his performance.

"He has done well in the last couple of games. We're happy that he's taken the opportunity. We look back at the missed opportunities when he got COVID. He missed out the pre-season, he came back after about 4-5 weeks in isolation. We tried to get him involved but he was a long way from being ready. So we're just happy now to create the opportunity and he has shown us that he's the right player," the former New Zealand captain said.

"He has got lovely timing, a very fluent player. It allows him to hit the ball in the gaps, a lot of power for a small guy. His net sessions in Chennai before we arrived were outstanding and we're disappointed that he had to miss the first 2-3 weeks with us."

Ravindra Jadeja played a brilliant cameo in the final stage of the run-chase to see CSK through the line. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 31 in just 11 deliveries to steer CSK to victory.

"He's (Jadeja) very free (in his batting). He's tried to play too smart but he's now playing free. He trains very hard, he's hitting a lot of balls and that's paying off. His finishing in the middle-to-later parts of the tournament has been outstanding," said Fleming.

