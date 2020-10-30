IPL 2020 | Experience with COVID made me tough, says CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Gaikwad was one of the two CSK players who had tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the season's start.

Chennai Super Kings youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad shined for the side in a second-successive match as he scored a half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders to steer the side to victory.

Gaikwad scored 72 runs off 53 deliveries which included six fours and two sixes. The batsman was named the Man of the Match for the innings.

The youngster said that he was "confident" after the knock in the side's previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Feeling good, pretty confident. Thankfully they've both come in wins," said Gaikwad.

"I've backed myself because both innings I got out when the situations were a little tough. I knew if I get the opportunity to open and get my time, I would do well. So the confidence was there."

Gaikwad was one of the two CSK players (the other being Deepak Chahar) who had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the season's start. The youngster said that the experience with coronavirus made him tough.

"COVID has made me tough. Our captain always says to face any situation with a smile. It was difficult but I tried to do it. It made me stay in the present," Gaikwad said.

Chennai Super Kings are already eliminated from the tournament and remain at the bottom of the table with five wins in 13 matches. The side will take on the Kings XI Punjab in its final match of the season on November 1.

