IPL 2020 | 'Not sure when he will be good to go': Blow for RCB as bowler faces injury scare

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The RCB could face a big blow ahead of their remaining games of the league stage of IPL 2020, as one of their key bowlers faces injury scare.

Royal Challengers Bangalore could face a big blow ahead of their remaining games of the league stage, as the side's premier fast bowler Navdeep Saini faces an injury scare. The pacer split his webbing in the 18th over of the game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Saini had walked off the field after injuring the webbing in his right thumb and walked off the field. RCB's physio Evan Speechy said that he remains unsure when Saini will be good to go again.

"Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. He obviously got hit on the thumb on the right hand. He has just split the webbing over there, fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon, he stitched up nicely. So we could just monitor over the night and check it after getting ready for the next game," Speechly said, as quoted by ANI.

"Virat (Kohli) four-five years ago he had it in Kolkata, we managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 after we got a plastic surgeon who had stitched it," he continued.

"Unfortunately you cannot compare the two injuries. Some people can manage it and some can't. Its also because Saini's injury is on his bowling hand so it puts a lot of pressure on him so I cannot be sure when he will be good to go, I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament."

The RCB, who are currently at third place in the tournament, lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their game yesterday. Virat Kohli's side -- along with Mumbai Indians (1st) and Delhi Capitals (2nd) is on 14 points, but trails the two on Net Run Rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders have a chance to go level on points with the top-3 sides tonight, as they take on the Kings XI Punjab in a key match for the top-4 race.

