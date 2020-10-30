IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In 20 encounters between both the sides, Rajasthan Royals lead narrowly by 11 wins. In their past five matches, the Royals have won three while Punjab won two.

Kings XI Punjab will aim to continue on their momentum when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 on Thursday. A rampaging KXIP would look to extend their exceptional run and inch closer to a Play-offs berth while RR would be desperate to stay alive in the tournament when the two sides clash in an IPL match, here on Friday.

It has been a dramatic turnaround for the KL Rahul-led side after a string a losses earlier in the tournament.

They have managed to weave together five consecutive wins against the top four sides in the tournament, infusing life into their campaign.

As both the sides take on each other, let's take a look at the key stats:

Head to Head: In 20 encounters between both the sides, Rajasthan Royals lead narrowly by 11 wins. In their past five matches, the Royals have won three while Punjab won two.

At venue: This will be their first match at Abu Dhabi. Both the sides have faced each other twice in Sharjah -- winning a game each.

Crucial stats:

- RR's bowling economy rate in death overs stands at 11.51, which is not a good sign as they take on the batting-heavy KXIP side.

- Jofra Archer has heavily lacked support from other pacers in the RR lineup. In the past three matches, Jofra Archer conceded only 72 runs in 12 overs (E/R of 6.00) -- while taking 5 wickets. In contrast, the other pace bowlers have given away 252 runs in 26.1 overs (E/R of 9.65) -- while taking only 2 wickets.

- KXIP's E/R, on the other hand, has dropped to 7.75 since they started on a five-match winning streak.

