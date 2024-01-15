Monday, January 15, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Injured again! Kane Williamson likely to miss last three T20Is vs Pakistan

Injured again! Kane Williamson likely to miss last three T20Is vs Pakistan

Kane Williamson's tryst with injuries continue in 2024 as well. He scored 26 runs off 15 balls in the second T20I against Pakistan before retiring hurt with a hamstring injury. But now he is unlikely to return for the rest of the series with a Test series against South Africa at home coming.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2024 16:13 IST
Kane Williamson
Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson made his comeback to the T20I format last week with the five-match series against Pakistan. Injuries kept him away from the major part of the last year and yet again, his 2024 has started in the worst possible way as New Zealand's white-ball skipper is injured yet again. He walked off the field while batting retired hurt after scoring 26 runs off 15 balls with a hamstring injury.

Williamson didn't return to lead as Tim Southee took over the leadership duties. The Kiwi captain has flown home to Tauranga and was due to undergo scan on his injury on Monday (January 15). Interestingly, the selectors had already rested Williamson for the third T20I to manage his injured knee. But he is now a major doubt for the remainder of the series itself and with twin Test series at home against South Africa and Australia coming, he might opt to stay away from the shortest format for now.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed that the hamstring injury is to the same leg as the injured knee while also confirming that the T20 skipper might not play the last two T20Is as well. "It's the same leg as what his knee injury was on. He's gone home to Tauranga. He'll get a scan today. Until I know more about the scan, then I haven't got any further update at this stage. Will Young was going to join the team anyway for this [part of the] series. Kane wasn't going to join. I think it's likely that Will will stay on, but until we get the scan results from Kane, then we can't make a further decision.

"I think it's unlikely he will play. I mean with the Test matches so close as well and probably in the big scheme of things in the short term for us has higher priority then I think it's likely we'll try and make sure that he's right for that," Stead said while also adding that Tim Seifert is most likely to replace him in the squad. Meanwhile, New Zealand are 2-0 up in the five-match series against Pakistan with the third T20I set to take place on January 17.

Related Stories
Players to watch out for from Under-19 World Cup 2024 India squad

Players to watch out for from Under-19 World Cup 2024 India squad

Sachin Tendulkar debunks fake news associated with daughter Sara

Sachin Tendulkar debunks fake news associated with daughter Sara

Brian Lara stuff! Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi slams 404* in final of Cooch Behar Trophy

Brian Lara stuff! Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi slams 404* in final of Cooch Behar Trophy

New Zealand T20I squad vs Pakista for third T20I: Tim Southee (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News