INDW vs AUSW | Australia hammer India to win final T20I; take series 4-1

Riding on the back of Grace Harris and Ashleigh Gardner's pyrotechnics, Australian women hammered India to win the fifth and final T20I by 54 runs on Tuesday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Gardner struck 66 off 32 deliveries and Grace smashed 64 off 35, remained not out and took Australia to a daunting total of 196. Chasing 197, the Women in Blue never looked like they were going to chase it. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got out quickly and India were reeling at 24/2.

No Indian batter threatened to take the game away from the Aussie grip. Deepti Sharma struck some lusty blows towards the end but it all came a little too late, and the team eventually succumbed to a loss.

