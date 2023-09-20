India's emerging pace sensation becomes new world No. 1 in ICC ODI bowling rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Siraj celebrating a wicket in the Asia Cup 2023 final

Mohammed Siraj has been rewarded for his match-winning and record-shattering performance in the final of the recently culminated Asia Cup as he has climbed eight places to become the new world No. 1 bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Siraj was earlier holding on to the ninth spot but a Player of the Match performance in the final against the Lankan Lions has helped him accumulate 694 ratings and he is 16 points ahead of the second-ranked Josh Hazlewood of Australia. His fellow teammate and bowling partner Kuldeep Yadav though has witnessed a slight downfall and has slipped to the eighth slot with 638 ratings. Kuldeep was adjudged the Player of the Match in the Asia Cup and is the only Indian bowler in the ICC ODI rankings apart from Siraj.

In the ODI batting rankings, Babar Azam has managed to hold onto the top spot despite having a forgettable Asia Cup campaign. Barring the game against Nepal where he scored a record-breaking 151 and helped his side to kickstart the tournament in a grand manner, he couldn't display his magic with the willow in hand. Babar's mediocre run in the other games of the tournament was a major reason why Pakistan had a horrendous run during the Super Four and failed to make it to the summit clash.

India's Shubman Gill is still occupying the No. 2 spot with a total of 814 rating points. Gill scored a ton against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup which ended in a losing cause and scored two fifties and an unbeaten 27 to top off his batting heroics.

Virat Kohli has registered a marginal gain and climbed to the eighth spot with 708 rating points to his name. India's skipper Rohit Sharma is the other India batter in the top ten and occupies the tenth spot.

