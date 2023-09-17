Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final

IND vs SL Live Score Updates, Asia Cup Final: India to battle Sri Lanka for Asia's crown jewel

The struggle for Asia's biggest cricketing crown is about to witness an intense summit clash between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo. India have played the ongoing Asia Cup as a top-drawer side and were the first team to qualify for the finals while the defending champions Sri Lanka have been slightly on and off in terms of their performances en route to the final. Both India and Sri Lanka have been two of the most successful teams in the history of the continental tournament.

While the Men in Blue would look to add a new chapter to their dominance in Asia Cup history, for the Lankan Lions it's an opportunity to come level with India in terms of most Asia Cup wins as they are just one behind the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Match Scorecard

Latest Cricket News