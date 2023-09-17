Sunday, September 17, 2023
     
  5. IND vs SL Live Score Updates, Asia Cup Final: India to battle Sri Lanka for Asia's crown jewel
The Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. India have already won the tournaments seven times while Sri Lanka have clinched the Asia Cup six-times.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2023 13:10 IST
The struggle for Asia's biggest cricketing crown is about to witness an intense summit clash between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo. India have played the ongoing Asia Cup as a top-drawer side and were the first team to qualify for the finals while the defending champions Sri Lanka have been slightly on and off in terms of their performances en route to the final. Both India and Sri Lanka have been two of the most successful teams in the history of the continental tournament.

While the Men in Blue would look to add a new chapter to their dominance in Asia Cup history, for the Lankan Lions it's an opportunity to come level with India in terms of most Asia Cup wins as they are just one behind the Rohit Sharma-led side.

  • Sep 17, 2023 1:09 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India lock horns with Sri Lanka to grab Asia's bragging rights

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sri Lanka vs India Asia Cup 2023 final. The venue for the summit clash is the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the wicket for the clash might offer assistance to the spinners. For India, it's an opportunity to justify their stature as a powerful team while for Sri Lanka it's a chance to make a bold statement ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Kindly stay tuned for timely updates.

