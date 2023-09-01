India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Latest update on Pallekele weather on Saturday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HASSANMAHMOODDR Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 1, 2023

In a big development over Pallekele weather forecast for India's upcoming Asia Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan, chances of rain have dramatically decreased. The threat of rain still looms over the highly-anticipated continental clash but there are strong chances of a full match happening at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

India and Pakistan are set to revive the biggest rivalry in the cricket world after a gap of four years (ODIs). Pakistan started the tournament by thrashing the debutants Nepal by 238 runs in Multan but are set to face the mighty Indian side at different conditions in their second and last group stage match. India haven't played any ODIs in Sri Lanka in the last two years but will bank on their impressive head-to-head record against Babar Azam-led side in their first match of this edition.

But the biggest question at the moment is whether rain potentially interrupts the game and plays a big spoilsport for the fans. However, according to Google Weather, there is a 65% chance of rain at the time of the toss and it will decrease around just 20% to 23% in the first innings of the match in Pallekele. Rain will intensify at the time of closing stages of the game so fans can expect a DLS method in the play to decide the winner.

Image Source : GOOGLE WEATHERPallekele weather forecast on Saturday, September 2

Pakistan Playing XI vs India: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Ruled out due to injury)

