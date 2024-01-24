India vs England 1st Test Preview: Bazball to face stern spin challenge in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid and Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum ahead of Hyderabad Test 2024

India and England are all set to kick off the highly-anticipated Test series starting at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from Thursday. The focus will be on England's bazball approach to counter spin-friendly surfaces in India from Day 1.

The hosts have been invincible in red-ball cricket at home lately with their last Test series defeat coming in December 2012. Alastair Cook-led Three Lions were the last team to register a Test series win in India 12 years ago and enter this series after drawing 2023 Ashes at home.

This is the first time bazball is coming to India and is set to face off against the hosts' famous spin attack. India's spin has been the main reason behind's dominance at home and once again will be their main strength to tackle the bazball.

England are also wary of spin-friendly surfaces in India have named three specialist spinners in their four-man bowling attack. The experienced Jack Leach is back from his injury and is supported by youngster Rehan Ahmed and uncapped left-arm Tom Hartley.

However, the travelling side has fielded both Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow in their playing eleven which hints at their potential bazball approach in the Hyderabad Test. With Harry Brook missing this series, the English side will be hoping for quick runs from the veteran Joe Root and from captain Ben Stokes himself.

Coming back to the Indian side, the hosts are facing some selection headache after Virat Kohli's sudden withdrawal from the team. Kohli has been India's top run-getter in Tests in 2023 and also impressed on the recent South Africa tour. With Rahane-Pujara out of the equation and Kohli missing this series, the management is forced to field a fresh middle order.

Uncapped Rajat Patidar has joined the squad as Kohli's replacement and is the favourite to start in the no.4 position ahead of Shreyas Iyer. KS Bharat is also reportedly leading the race to don the wicketkeeping gloves in the first game ahead of youngster Dhruv Jurel and experienced KL Rahul.

In bowling, the hosts are expected to enter with three spinners and two pace options. Axar might get a nod ahead of in-form Kuldeep Yadav to partner veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in playing eleven while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are tipped to form a pace attack.

India probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach