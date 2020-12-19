Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3: Watch IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test Online on SonyLIV

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Match India vs Australia 2020-21, Live Cricket Streaming 1st Test Adelaide: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Today’s Match Online And on TV.

After an eventful Day 2 of the pink ball Test between India and Australia, the action resumes on the third day of the match with Indian top-order will look to pose a challenging target after taking a 53-run lead from the first innings. Resuming at 9/1, Virat Kohli and Co. will look to do it without opener Prithvi Shaw, who disappointed once again with just 4 runs to his name. Earlier, after getting bundled out for 244 in first innings on Day 2, Ravichandran Ashwin (4/55) and Indian pacers ran through the Australian batting, who just put 191 runs on the board. Umesh Yadav (3/40) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/52) got rid of the rest of the batting line-up as barring skipper Tim Paine (73* off 99) none of the hosts' batsmen looked in control of their game on the fast surface of Adelaide Oval. Marnus Labuschagne did score a 119-ball 47 but had three lives gifted to him by Indian fielders before getting trapped lbw by Umesh. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.

AUS vs IND 1st Test, Day 3: India 9/1 | 1st Innings: Australia (191) vs India (244) in Adelaide

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3?

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 3 will start at 9:30 AM.

When is the India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3?

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 will take place on December 19. (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the XIs for India vs Australia 1st Test?

India (XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (XI): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

