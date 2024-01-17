India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport the match in Bengaluru?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Team India is all set to take the field today (January 17) for one last time in T20 Internationals before the T20 World Cup that is set to take place in June this year. The side will take on England in five Tests at home and the players will also feature in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during this period while India is not scheduled to play a single T20I. India and Afghanistan will face each other in the third T20I of the series at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The hosts have already won the series with comfortable wins in first two matches but there is a reason why this match is crucial for them. Rohit Sharma is yet to get off the mark since making his comeback while Virat Kohli could only muster 29 runs on his comeback. Both the players would be keen on making a statement while the fringe cricketers will also get a final chance to stake their claim for the World Cup squad.

But then, the weather in Bengaluru is iffy and unpredictable and it doesn't take much time for the rain to come down heavily eventually washing out the encounter. On the expected lines, the current weather in Bengaluru is cloudy and is set to remain that way for the rest of the day. But according to accuweather, the heavens are unlikely to open up. There is no chance of rain during the match.

Will India make any changes?

Having already pocketed the series, team India might look to test their bench strength giving a chance to fringe players. The likes of Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan haven't played a single game in this series so far and it remains to be seen if they will get an opportunity to make an impact. All eyes will also be on Rohit Sharma while the hero of the last two matches, Shivam Dube, will be looking to strengthen his claim for the T20 World Cup.