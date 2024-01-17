IND v AFG 3rd T20I Live: India look to register historic whitewash in 3rd T20I with series already in bag

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Afghanistan live.

IND vs AFG LIVE: India look to register historic whitewash in 3rd T20I with series already in the bag

India vs Afghanistan Live: India and Afghanistan are up against each other in the third and final T20I of the series. With the series already in the bag, the Men in Blue are now eyeing a historic whitewash. This match, which will be hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, can be a dead rubber or one with some importance with how you look. The T20 World Cup 2024 is still five months away and a game that before a global tournament currently holds less importance as a one to prepare for it. But still, it is of importance as this is India's final T20I game ahead of the tournament and will present another chance for the youngsters to prove their case in reckoning for the World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube have impressed the most with their performances, while we are seeing a new Virat Kohli with an aggressive intent. Rohit Sharma is yet to come good and there would be hope in the air that his knock finally comes in the 3rd T20I. Follow for all the latest updates on the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I.