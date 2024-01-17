Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND v AFG 3rd T20I Live: India look to register historic whitewash in 3rd T20I with series already in bag
Live now

IND v AFG 3rd T20I Live: India look to register historic whitewash in 3rd T20I with series already in bag

IND Vs AFG T20 Cricket Match Live Updates: India and Afghanistan lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the T20I series finale. Rohit Sharma's men have already bagged the series 2-0 and have a chance to register a historic whitewash. Follow for the live updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 18:05 IST
IND vs AFG 3rd T20I, India vs Afghanistan liveq
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Afghanistan live.

IND vs AFG LIVE: India look to register historic whitewash in 3rd T20I with series already in the bag

India vs Afghanistan Live: India and Afghanistan are up against each other in the third and final T20I of the series. With the series already in the bag, the Men in Blue are now eyeing a historic whitewash. This match, which will be hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, can be a dead rubber or one with some importance with how you look. The T20 World Cup 2024 is still five months away and a game that before a global tournament currently holds less importance as a one to prepare for it. But still, it is of importance as this is India's final T20I game ahead of the tournament and will present another chance for the youngsters to prove their case in reckoning for the World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube have impressed the most with their performances, while we are seeing a new Virat Kohli with an aggressive intent. Rohit Sharma is yet to come good and there would be hope in the air that his knock finally comes in the 3rd T20I. Follow for all the latest updates on the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I.

 

Live updates :IND v AFG 3rd T20I Latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 17, 2024 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Rohit has a to-do list

    Rohit Sharma might be satisfied with his team and players like Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, among others but he knows he has a task ahead of him. Rohit has seen two ducks (one run-out and the other bowled) in this series but with the kind of intent he has already shown in the ODI World Cup, it might be unfair to make any early opinions. Rohit has a to-do list of scoring well in the game and he would look to end the series with icing on the cake.

  • Jan 17, 2024 5:58 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Virat Kohli's mission possible

    Virat Kohli looks on a mission right now. He understands what the team needs from him in T20Is and with the pressure of the right approach (especially against spinners) in the format high, he has put his foot on the pedal. Kohli made a quickfire 29 from 16 balls and countered Mujeeb early on in his innings. Kohli outside powerplay against the spinners is yet to be seen in this approach but he has shown willingness to attack. It looks his mission is very much possible

  • Jan 17, 2024 5:44 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Series finale in Bengaluru

    It's the series finale in Bengaluru. India's final T20I before the World Cup, a long before the tournament actually comes. A dead-rubber or one with some significance is how you look at it. With India 2-0 up and facing not a big side at home, one will call it a dead-rubber. But this gives another opportunity to the youngsters and even the senior pros to prove themselves for a spot in the World Cup. For someone like Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, this series has paved the way for them to stay in the frame of things for the World Cup. Will they make another statement? Stick around as the two sides step onto the field for this final game. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News