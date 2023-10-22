India TV Sports Wrap on October 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP - INDIA TV South Africa beat England to leave their World Cup 2023 campaign in jeopardy while India take on New Zealand in the top-of-the-table clash

England were dealt a body blow as far as their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign is concerned given the defending champions now have lost three out of their four games. South Africa came, scored, took wickets and England were left to be mere watchers as their dream of defence is slowly breaking bit by bit. On the other hand, India and New Zealand aim to keep their undefeated record intact in the top-of-the-table clash in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. All that and more in our Sports wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Defending champions England's World Cup 2023 campaign in jeopardy

England have now lost three out of four games so far in the ongoing World Cup as South Africa handed them a colossal 229-run defeat in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21. Every game from now is a must-win for the defending champions, who are staring at an early elimination.

World Cup 2023 Points table: England in 9th position, South Africa stay in third

England are just 0.002 points ahead of Afghanistan on NRR as they dropped to 9th position in the points table. Who knew that the defending champions would be fighting to keep themselves away from bottom of the table?

Reece Topley all but ruled out, replacement will be flown in; no chance for Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer will remain limited to the reserves as England coach Matthew Mott confirmed that if left-arm pacer Reece Topley is ruled out with a broken finger, which is highly possible, a replacement will be flown in. Mott said Archer is just training with the squad and will not be considered as a replacement.

India to take on New Zealand in World Cup 2023 in the top-of-the-table clash

Ruthless Team India will be up against their nemesis New Zealand in the top-of-the-table ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 clash in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. New Zealand have more often than not dominated the Indian team in World Cups and this will be the Men in Blue's toughest test thus far.

Injury scare for India on the eve of the IND-NZ match, not one but two

A couple of injury scares affected the Indian team's optional training session ahead of the New Zealand match in Dharamsala as Ishan Kishan got honeybee sting on his head while Suryakumar Yadav was hit on hand while batting against throwdowns. One of them is going to replace Hardik Pandya in the side.

Mohammed Shami likely to play his first match of World Cup 2023

Hardik's absence means India will go in with 6-5 combination and hence a frontline pacer in Mohammed Shami is set to replace Shardul Thakur.

Rahul Dravid slams ICC's average ratings to Ahmedabad and Chennai pitches

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid argued for all kinds of pitches - batting, spinning, seaming - to exist in harmony and be eligible for good rating saying that only the ones producing 350-plus totals are not the only ones testing skills of players.

PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in the semifinals of Denmark Open

Carolina Marin prevailed in a heated Denmark Open semifinals against Indian shuttler PV Sindhu 21-18, 19-21, 21-7. The duo was involved in a heated exchange for a point but eventually, the Spanish player prevailed in the end.

Manchester United beat Sheffield, City and Liverpool also win their Premier League match

Manchester United beat Sheffield while Manchester City ended their two-game losing streak with a win over Brighton. Liverpool also got past Everton

Sir Bobby Charlton, England's World Cup winner and Manchester United legend passes away

England's World Cup winner and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton passed away aged 86 on Sunday, October 21 as confirmed by the club.

Latest Cricket News