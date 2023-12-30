India TV Sports Wrap on December 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored his maiden T20I ton to help Afghanistan defeat UAE in the T20I series opener in Sharjah. Gurbaz played some aggressive cricket and stamped his authority on the game. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas got the better of Bengaluru Bulls in a cliffhanger to win their third game of the season. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Afghanistan beat UAE to take 1-0 lead in T20I series

Led by stand-in captain Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan defeated UAE by 72 runs in the first T20I in Sharjah to take an early lead in the three-match series.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scores maiden T20I ton

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored his maiden T20I century and was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) in the first T20I against UAE.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq added to Afghanistan's T20I squad against UAE

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recalled Farooqi and Naveen to the T20I set-up following their desire to represent the country.

India women to lock horns with Australia women in 2nd ODI

The Indian team will take the field against the Aussies in the 2nd ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in a bid to stay alive in the three-match series.

Sydney Thunder to cross swords with Sydney Sixers in BBL

Thunder will be up against their cross-town rivals Sixers in the 19th match of the ongoing Big Bash League at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Patna Pirates outclass Haryana Steelers in PKL

Pirates routed Steelers by 46-33 to claim their fourth win of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

UP Yoddhas pip Bengaluru Bulls in nerve-wracking thriller

Yoddhas trumped Bulls 34-33 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in the 46th match of the ongoing PKL season.

Telugu Titans to square off against U Mumba

Titans, who find themselves at the bottom of the points table, will clash with U Mumba in the 47th match of the PKL.

UP Yoddhas to face Dabang Delhi

Yoddhas would look to keep their winning momentum going as they prep to take on Delhi in the 48th match of the PKL at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald remains tight-lipped on David Warner's successor

Andrew McDonald is yet to disclose who will replace the outgoing David Warner as opener in Test cricket.

