India TV Sports Wrap on December 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored his maiden T20I ton to help Afghanistan defeat UAE in the T20I series opener in Sharjah. Gurbaz played some aggressive cricket and stamped his authority on the game. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas got the better of Bengaluru Bulls in a cliffhanger to win their third game of the season. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.
Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Afghanistan beat UAE to take 1-0 lead in T20I series
Led by stand-in captain Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan defeated UAE by 72 runs in the first T20I in Sharjah to take an early lead in the three-match series.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz scores maiden T20I ton
Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored his maiden T20I century and was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) in the first T20I against UAE.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recalled Farooqi and Naveen to the T20I set-up following their desire to represent the country.
The Indian team will take the field against the Aussies in the 2nd ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in a bid to stay alive in the three-match series.
Sydney Thunder to cross swords with Sydney Sixers in BBL
Thunder will be up against their cross-town rivals Sixers in the 19th match of the ongoing Big Bash League at the Sydney Showground Stadium.
Patna Pirates outclass Haryana Steelers in PKL
Pirates routed Steelers by 46-33 to claim their fourth win of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.
UP Yoddhas pip Bengaluru Bulls in nerve-wracking thriller
Yoddhas trumped Bulls 34-33 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in the 46th match of the ongoing PKL season.
Telugu Titans to square off against U Mumba
Titans, who find themselves at the bottom of the points table, will clash with U Mumba in the 47th match of the PKL.
UP Yoddhas to face Dabang Delhi
Yoddhas would look to keep their winning momentum going as they prep to take on Delhi in the 48th match of the PKL at the Noida Indoor Stadium.
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald remains tight-lipped on David Warner's successor
Andrew McDonald is yet to disclose who will replace the outgoing David Warner as opener in Test cricket.