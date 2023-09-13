India TV Poll Results: Will Kuldeep Yadav be India's trump card in World Cup 2023? Know what people said

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kuldeep Yadav has taken 9 wickets so far in the Asia Cup including a fifer against Pakistan

Team India, slowly and gradually, is ticking all the right boxes ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the ongoing Asia Cup, having qualified for the final of the 2023 edition of the tournament. While skipper Rohit Sharma has been the most consistent with the bat with the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya each having had an innings of note. However, the most impressive Indian player has been the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep, who a couple of years ago was failing to make the squad leave along the playing XI, is now the first-choice spinner in the team taking the place of Yuzvendra Chahal who was the leading tweaker in the white-ball team for a long time. His recent performances in the West Indies and now in the Asia Cup are proof of how much he has improved in the last year or so and skipper Rohit Sharma too was full of praises for Kuldeep.

Having taken nine wickets in two matches against teams who play spin better than anyone else, Kuldeep's quality was there for everyone to see and with the World Cup in India, he would be one of the most important players for India. And the fans and the users too a similar view.

In a poll conducted on the India TV platforms, the majority considered that Kuldeep Yadav will be India's trump card in World Cup 2023 while out of the remaining 16.5 per cent, 8.7 per cent said no it will not be Kuldeep and the rest of them didn't have much idea.

Will Kuldeep Yadav be India's 'trump card' in the World Cup 2023?

Yes - 83.5 %

No - 8.7 %

Can't Say - 7.8 %

Team India will next face Bangladesh and with the players playing non-stop for three consecutive days and the side having booked the spot in the final.

