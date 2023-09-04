India TV Poll results: Is Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's flop show vs PAK in Asia Cup a concern for India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India TV Poll results: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the pillars of India's batting for more than a decade. The two have formed the backbone and the core of the top-order line-up with Sharma in the transition periods from one to another. The duo have looked in different form in recent years.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently part of the Indian top order in the Asia Cup 2023. Kohli and Sharma suffered disappointment in the match against Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi broke the back of the Indian batting as he got the prized wickets of both of them. In some recent interactions with the media, Rohit Sharma has opened up on his change of playing style in International cricket. Sharma stated that the reason for his drop in big scores is due to him taking a more risky approach.

Meanwhile, Kohli has returned from a century drought in 2022 and has scored two ODI centuries in 2023. However, his dip in form in the Asia Cup and especially before the World Cup can be a concerning factor. We asked the same from the fans and Internet users.

A total of 5833 users voted on the question, "Is Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's flop show vs PAK in Asia Cup a concern for India?". Most of the people believed in yes. 72.14% of the people voted for yes, while 25.52% of people voted for No. Meanwhile, there were 2.24% of people who responded that they Can't say anything.

Question:

Is Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's flop show vs PAK in Asia Cup a concern for India?

Yes: 72.14%

No: 25.52%

Can't Say: 2.24%

