India TV Poll Result: Should Rohit Sharma play the 2027 Cricket World Cup as hinted by him?

Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma recorded his only second century in the Indian Premier League history after smashing 105* against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium last week. Rohit is enjoying a good run of form ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 where he is set to lead the Indian men's cricket team.

Rohit will be celebrating his 37th birthday this month but is showing no signs of slowing down across formats. The BCCI has already confirmed the veteran's inclusion in the upcoming T20 World Cup as a captain but questions remain on his future in 50-over format.

Indian cricket team and fans were left heartbroken in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. After dominating the tournament with an unbeaten run, India were thrashed by Australia in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Rohit will be over 40 of age when the next ODI World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in 2027. Rohit's fitness is always a hot topic and it is too early to predict his involvement in the next World Cup.

However, the player recently hinted at playing in the next ICC tournament in 2027 saying the 50-over World Cup is the biggest title in cricket world. Rohit's current form justifies his selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup but his age doesn't make him a direct pick for the 2027 World Cup.

So, we took a poll to understand fans' opinions on Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the 2027 World Cup and they have a clear answer for us. Over 2,000 people answered the poll question, "Should Rohit Sharma play the 2027 Cricket World Cup as hinted by him?"

As expected, 63% of people said yes to Rohit's inclusion in the 2027 Cricket World Cup and 30% of people voted no. Rohit remains one of the biggest names in the cricket world and fans clearly wish to see star players playing on the biggest platform.

Rohit also needs to prove his fitness and maintain his form in ODI cricket to remain in contention for the Cricket World Cup selection as the BCCI is expected to make an early decision on the team's preparation for the next ICC tournament.