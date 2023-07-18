Jasprit Bumrah's comeback in Ireland series not guaranteed, BCCI source provides big update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback date in the national team is one of the most awaited things in Indian Cricket. Bumrah is a vital cog for the Men in Blue in crucial events such as Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup in the same year. He is out of action since September 2022 with a back injury for which he took surgery this year.

It was reported that the 29-year-old is set to make a comeback in the team from the Ireland series. India will tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series starting on August 18. But as per a recent report of PTI, there is no guarantee of that happening as of now. As reported by the agency, The National Cricket Academy's sports science & medicine team is giving it their all to get Bumrah ready for the ODI World Cup, but it is not certain that he will the Irish series.

It adds that Ajit Agarkar-led National selection committee is yet to get a green signal from the physios and the doctors that Bumrah will be fit for the series. "There used to be an unwritten rule that if someone's coming back from a long lay-off due to an injury, he needs to play some domestic cricket to prove his fitness. I guess NCA and the selection committee has made an exemption for him since he is not a part of the West Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy games," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Bumrah probably still not match ready

There is a video doing the rounds on social media where Bumrah can be seen bowling in the nets. He is reportedly throwing 8-10 overs during practice sessions at NCA. But the source stated that Bumrah not being in Deodhar Trophy means he is still not match-ready. "Also it means that, till now, he is not match-ready or else he would have played one Deodhar game," it added.

Notably, NCA physios will submit fitness reports of all players before selection for the Ireland series. The squad is likely to be announced in a few days time. "Before the Ireland selection meeting, the NCA physio will update Agarkar and Co with the fitness report of all the players.

If the physio's report states that Bumrah, apart from bowling four overs, will also be able to field 16 overs and subsequently 40 overs (in ODIs) with full intensity, he will be selected.

"As per the latest information, the panel hasn't received a green light from them. "The selectors won't just see bowling fitness, they would also take into account if he is in a position to field in humid conditions in Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup. He might need to do a lot of work in the deep. So it is not just about 7-8 overs of bowling in the nets," it added.

