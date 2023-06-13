India set to play 19 Tests in next WTC cycle, Know entire schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India made it to WTC final in last two editions

Team India suffered yet another heartbreak in the final of an ICC event as they lost to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London last week. This was their fourth loss in the ICC final since 2014 and second since the WTC commenced four years ago. They had made it to the final of the inaugural edition as well but lost to New Zealand in the summit clash played in Southampton.

Meanwhile, the next WTC cycle is set to commence with the Ashes between Australia and England on June 16. As for team India, they will start their campaign against West Indies next month. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the schedule for the series on Monday (June 11) with the two-match Test series set to start from July 12. As per the rules set by ICC, every team has to play a total of six series - three home and three away - during the cycle.

Accordingly, India will be facing New Zealand, England and Bangladesh at home playing 3, 5 and 2 Tests respectively. On the other hand, apart from West Indies, they will be touring South Africa and Australia in this cycle to play 2 and 5 Tests respectively. The team will be playing a total of 10 Tests at home with England travelling in January-February next year while Bangladesh and New Zealand will be touring India in the 2024-25 home season.

As for away tours, India will be touring West Indies next month while the South Africa tour is set to happen between December 2023 and January 2024. They will be playing their last series of the cycle in Australia and will be featuring in 5 Tests.

Here's India's schedule for next WTC schedule:

India tour of West Indies

West Indies vs India - 2 Tests - July/August 2023

July 12-16: 1st Test - Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

July 20-24: 2nd Test: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

India Tour of South Africa 2023-24

South Africa vs India - 2 Tests - December 2023 to January 2024

England Tour of India 2024

India vs England - 5 Tests - January/February 2024

Bangladesh Tour of India 2024

India vs Bangladesh - 2 Tests - September/October 2024

New Zealand Tour of India 2024

India vs New Zealand - 3 Tests - October/November 2024

India Tour of Australia 2024-25 - Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia vs India - 5 Tests - November 2024 - January 2025

Latest Cricket News