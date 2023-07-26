Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match at Ahmedabad likely to be rescheduled: Report

India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match at Ahmedabad likely to be rescheduled: Report

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in a blockbuster clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium but the date might witness a change.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2023 9:10 IST
India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 encounter could be
Image Source : GETTY/ICC India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 encounter could be rescheduled

A month after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place in India, the biggest match of the tournament could witness a date change. In a possible logistical nightmare for fans and all other stakeholders, the security agencies have reportedly advised the BCCI to change the date of the high-octane India-Pakistan clash, set to take place on Sunday, October 15 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

As per a report by The Indian Express, with the highly anticipated encounter set to clash with the first day of the Navratri celebrations in the country and specifically in Ahmedabad, the match could be shifted to avoid chaos.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a top BCCI official on conditions of anonymity was quoted as saying in the report.

Ahmedabad will host the four marquee clashes including the tournament opener between England and New Zealand, the India-Pakistan match, England vs Australia and the big final. Thousands have fans have already begun to book their travel and stay for the big game as hotel prices for mid-October in the city continue to rise and if the match does witness a change, the biggest stakeholder that will suffer the most will be the fans.

Related Stories
ICC slaps two-match ban on Harmanpreet Kaur for her outburst in Dhaka ODI

ICC slaps two-match ban on Harmanpreet Kaur for her outburst in Dhaka ODI

BCCI announces India's international schedule for 2023-24 season, Australia ODIs start on Sep 22

BCCI announces India's international schedule for 2023-24 season, Australia ODIs start on Sep 22

Pakistan's Bismah Maroof pulls out of Asian Games due to event's 'no travelling with children' rule

Pakistan's Bismah Maroof pulls out of Asian Games due to event's 'no travelling with children' rule

The report further stated that the BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a note to all the 10 host state associations for the World Cup has called for a meeting on Thursday, July 27 to take stock of any issue, which needs to be taken care of or any decision that might be made. It is likely that the final call on the date of the India-Pakistan match will be taken in the said meeting.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News