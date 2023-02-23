IND-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final Live Cricket Score: AUS win toss, elect to bat first

Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australian skipper Meg lanning won the toss and has elected to bat first. Fortunately for India, Harmanpreet Kaur has recovered and will play. Sneh Rana comes in for Pooja Vastrakar. Radha Yadav has replaced Rajeshwari Gaikwad
We are under an hour away from the action to begin and India have reached the venue to take on the mighty Aussies.
Meanwhile, ahead of the big clash, India are facing injury issues. While Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the semifinal, captain Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to be fit as she suffered a fever. Radha Yadav's fitness is also a concern. Fingers crossed.
India are once again staring at Australia in yet another ICC event knockout game. The Indian cricket team were the runners-up of the 2020 edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Any guess who they were facing? It was Australia. Meg Lanning's dominant Australian team who defeated them in the finals of the Commonwealth Games too. The 'women in blue' will be without their star all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar. This might be a disadvantage for them, but all they can do is brush it aside and give their best shot on the field.
