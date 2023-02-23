Thursday, February 23, 2023
     
  IND-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final Live Cricket Score: AUS win toss, elect to bat first
Jishu Bhattacharya New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2023 18:10 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W semi-finals, Women's T20 World Cup
IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final Women's T20 World Cup

IND-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final Live Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. are all set to take on their arch-rivals, their nemesis in ICC knockouts, Australia. Meg Lanning's dominant Australian team are unbeaten in the ongoing competition and are the defending champions of the title. India will look to outplay the mighty Aussies and seal a berth in Women's T20 World Cup finals.

Live updates :IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final latest updates

  • Feb 23, 2023 6:10 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Harmanpreet Kaur returns

  • Feb 23, 2023 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Australia XI

    Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

  • Feb 23, 2023 6:07 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    India XI

    Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

  • Feb 23, 2023 6:06 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Australia to bat first in Newlands, Cape Town

    Australian skipper Meg lanning won the toss and has elected to bat first. Fortunately for India, Harmanpreet Kaur has recovered and will play. Sneh Rana comes in for Pooja Vastrakar. Radha Yadav has replaced Rajeshwari Gaikwad

  • Feb 23, 2023 5:31 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India reach Newlands

    We are under an hour away from the action to begin and India have reached the venue to take on the mighty Aussies.

    Visuals of Team India:

  • Feb 23, 2023 5:19 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India's injury woes

    Meanwhile, ahead of the big clash, India are facing injury issues. While Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the semifinal, captain Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to be fit as she suffered a fever. Radha Yadav's fitness is also a concern. Fingers crossed.

  • Feb 23, 2023 5:06 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    All set and raring to go

    India are once again staring at Australia in yet another ICC event knockout game. The Indian cricket team were the runners-up of the 2020 edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Any guess who they were facing? It was Australia. Meg Lanning's dominant Australian team who defeated them in the finals of the Commonwealth Games too. The 'women in blue' will be without their star all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar. This might be a disadvantage for them, but all they can do is brush it aside and give their best shot on the field.

