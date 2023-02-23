IND-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final Live Cricket Score: AUS win toss, elect to bat first

India are once again staring at Australia in yet another ICC event knockout game. The Indian cricket team were the runners-up of the 2020 edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Any guess who they were facing? It was Australia. Meg Lanning's dominant Australian team who defeated them in the finals of the Commonwealth Games too. The 'women in blue' will be without their star all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar. This might be a disadvantage for them, but all they can do is brush it aside and give their best shot on the field.