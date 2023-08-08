IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav set to go past Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in a huge record

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav

India and West Indies will face each other in third T20I of the five-match series on August 8. The visitors are 0-2 down in the series having lost two close matches and this is a must-win encounter for them. Indian batters haven't been at their best in both matches and that includes dynamic cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as well. He has been India's top batter in the format over the last couple of years but is struggling at the moment.

At the same time, he is also close to a massive milestone and Team India will be hoping that he achieves in the third T20I itself. Surya is only three sixes away from becoming the third Indian to complete 100 sixes in T20 Internationals. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the other two Indian players to breach 100 sixes mark in the shortest format.

Moreover, Surya is also set to become the fastest Indian to reach the milestone. He has so far played only 48 innings in T20Is scoring 1697 runs at an average of 44.65 and a strike-rate of 173.69 to smack 97 maximums. Rohit Sharma had reached 100 sixes in 84 innings in February 2019 against New Zealand while Kohli had achieved the milestone in Asia Cup last year against Afghanistan when he also ended his international century drought. Currently, Rohit has a massive 182 sixes to his name in T20Is while Kohli has hit 117 maximums.

Coming back to Surya, he will become 14th cricketer in the world to hit 100 sixes in T20I cricket. KL Rahul has been agonisingly close to the milestone with 99 sixes but hasn't played a T20I since India got knocked out in the T20 World Cup semi-final last year.

Top 5 players with most sixes for India in T20Is Player Sixes Rohit Sharma 182 Virat Kohli 117 KL Rahul 99 Suryakumar Yadav 97 Yuvraj Singh 74

