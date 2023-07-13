IND vs WI Live 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to his maiden fifty on Test debut, India cross 100

IND vs WI Live 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to his maiden fifty on Test debut, India cross 100IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Team India began their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 campaign with a solid day on the field with both bat and ball as the West Indies didn't look like challenging the visitors one bit. R Ashwin helped India bowl out West Indies for just 150 with his 33rd five-wicket haul as he went past James Anderson and completed 700 scalps in international cricket. On the other hand, skipper Rohit Sharma and his new opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the side a smashing start as India were 80/0 by the stumps and they will hope to get a massive first-innings lead so that they don't have to bat again.