IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live: Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal gave India a smashing start after R Ashwin helped the visitors bowl out the West Indies for a paltry 150. The Indian team will aim to bat the West Indies out of the game.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2023 20:12 IST
India vs West Indies
Image Source : BCCI TWITTER India vs West Indies

IND vs WI Live 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to his maiden fifty on Test debut, India cross 100

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Team India began their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 campaign with a solid day on the field with both bat and ball as the West Indies didn't look like challenging the visitors one bit. R Ashwin helped India bowl out West Indies for just 150 with his 33rd five-wicket haul as he went past James Anderson and completed 700 scalps in international cricket. On the other hand, skipper Rohit Sharma and his new opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the side a smashing start as India were 80/0 by the stumps and they will hope to get a massive first-innings lead so that they don't have to bat again.

  • Jul 13, 2023 8:09 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to grow in confidence

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 21-year-old prodigy began his international career in whites for India. Jaiswal was understandably nervous and took 15 balls to get his first run but when he did, he smashed a boundary and was off and running. After which, it was traditional Test match batting from Jaiswal as he respected good balls and didn't miss out on loose deliveries.

  • Jul 13, 2023 7:56 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Team India eye good morning session

    Team India will be eying a good start in the first session of the first Test against the West Indies on Day 2. After a commanding performance on the opening day with both bat and ball, the visitors will hope to get a massive first-innings so that they don't have to bat again.

