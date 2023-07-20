IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Telecast: When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs West Indies 2nd Test live streaming

Team India will be up against West Indies in the second and final Test of the two-match series in Port of Spain, Trinidad starting Thursday, July 20. The visitors won the series opener in emphatic style by an innings and 141 runs and Rohit Sharma and Co. will be eager to clinch the series 2-0 and begin the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a thumping note.

It was the beginning of a new era for India in Test cricket as a team with a mix of youth and experience took the field. The youngest, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the oldest skipper Rohit Sharma opened the innings together for India as Shubman Gill moved down to the third position. Ishan Kishan was another debutant as the two-time WTC finalists continue to struggle to find Rishabh Pant's replacement with KS Bharat not coming up with the goods.

Team India might rest a couple of key players ahead of the ODI series but it will take a lot from the West Indies side to even come close to their opponents but what better motivation and occasion to do that than the 100th Test between the two teams?

When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test live on TV and streaming in India?

The second and final Test match between India and West Indies will begin at 7:30 PM IST at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The match will be available for free on DD Sports on TV only on DTH-free connections while the game will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The match will also be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair

