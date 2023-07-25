India captain Rohit Sharma hails Mohammed Siraj's progress, feels team is in right place

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian Cricket Team players

The Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma hailed fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's progress over the years in taking a 'giant step' in his bowling. Siraj led the Indian pace battery yet again in the absence of senior pros Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the two-match Test series against West Indies. The pacer has been a vital cog in India's Test journey and collected his best figures in the format when he took a five-wicket haul against the Windies in the second Test.

Siraj bowled a fiery spell in the first innings and took four wickets on the morning of Day 4 to set India's lead of 183. Sharma believed that the 29-year-old has made a gaint step in his game. "Siraj, I have been watching closely. He's taken such a giant step. He has led this attack. I don't want anyone to lead the attack. I want everyone to lead when they are having the ball in their hand. You want the entire pace battery taking the responsibility," he said at the post-match presentation.

Indian team in right place: Rohit

The 36-year-old Indian star then felt that the team is in the right place in Test cricket as the players have put their hands up to perform. He praised Ishan Kishan's fiery touch with the bat in the second innings and Virat Kohli's sedate knock in the first innings, adding the team is in the right place. "You need guys like Ishan. We wanted quick runs, we promoted him, he wasn't afraid. He was the first one to put his hand up. In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat did, he played superbly. You need the mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety. We are in the right place. It's about getting the job done," the captain said.

