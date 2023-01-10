IND vs SL ODI series | Most runs, wickets, hundreds and more - Here's statistical history of series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India vs Sri Lanka - Records

India and Sri Lanka are all set to face off each other in a three-match ODI series, starting Jan 10, Tuesday. After coming close in the T20I series and pushing the Men in Blue to the limit, Sri Lanka would want to iron out the flaws and put out an even stronger performance. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, would want to continue their winning momentum.

Before we deep dive into the 1st game of the series, here is the statistical history of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series.

Most Runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 3113

Sanath Jayasuriya: 2899

Kumar Sangakkara: 2700

Most Wickets

Muralidaran: 74

Chaminda Vaas: 70

Zaheer Khan: 66

Most 100s

Virat Kohli: 8

Sachin Tendulkar: 8

Sanath Jayasuriya: 7

Most 50s

Sachin Tendulkar: 25

Kumar Sangakkara: 24

MS Dhoni: 21

Highest Scores

Rohit Sharma: 264

Rohit Sharma: 208*

Sanath Jayasuriya: 189

Highest Totals

India: 414/7

Sri Lanka - 411/8

India: 404/5

Lowest Totals

India: 54

India: 78

Sri Lanka: 96

Most Ducks

Sanath Jayasuriya: 7

Kaluwitharana: 5

Chaminda Vaas: 5

Pitch Report

The pitch at Guwahati stadium has generally been a great batting deck. Plenty of runs are expected to be on offer and the bowlers will have to rely on variations to trouble the batters. The average total at this venue isn't of much significance as only two games have been played here.

This is the same ground where India smacked 326 in 42.1 overs vs West Indies.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes. Dew is expected to be a big feature during this time of the year. Whoever wins the toss will prefer to chase. Even the record scales in favour of the chasing side as both games have been won by the team batting second.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama

