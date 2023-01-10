Is Shubman Gill right choice over Ishan Kishan in ODIs? Here's what numbers say ahead of IND vs SL, 1st ODI

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are the future openers for India and two of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket. Unfortunately, come the ODI World Cup later this year, only one of them can feature in the opener's spot. Rohit Sharma made it clear ahead of the 1st ODI that going ahead, Gill will get more chances since he has got plenty of runs in the last few games.

"Both openers have done really well. But looking at how both openers have gone through, it's fair that we give Gill a chance to have a good run. Gill has got a lot of runs in the last few games, and so has Ishan. I am not going to take anything away from him (Ishan). He's been wonderful for us, got a double hundred. And, I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement. But just to be honest and fair to the guys who have done really well before, we need to give those guys enough chances as well before we make that call," Sharma said.

Gill is clearly the preferred choice, but is he the right choice?

Gill's ODI Numbers

Rohit isn't wrong. Gill has got a truckload of runs in the format. In 15 ODIs, Shubman has smashed 687 runs at an astonishing average of 57.25 with the highest score of 130. He has made these runs at a strike rate of almost 100. He also has four 50s and a solitary 100 against his name.

Kishan's ODI Numbers

Ishan Kishan too has made good use of the opportunities on offer. In 9 innings, Kishan has hit 477 runs at an average of 53 with the highest score of 210. He has made these runs at a strike rate of 111.

The Difference Maker

Both openers have gone ahead and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The only real difference between these two is the strike rate. Kishan plays at a strike rate of over 100, something India desperately need at the top of the order. The team has plenty of batters who can get in and then anchor the innings. From Rohit himself to Virat to Shreyas Iyer - all of them can captain the ship.

Kishan's fearless approach, however, could be the game-changer for the team.

By Rohit's comments on the eve of the match, it seemed like both of them will get enough opportunities to prove their case. It will be interesting to see who finally gets the nod for the all-important ODI World Cup.

