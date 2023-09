IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Irfan Pathan's record for most wickets in tournament history

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup match on Sep 12, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja created history with two wickets against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Tuesday, September 12. Jadeja broke Irfan Pathan's record for most wickets in Asia Cup (ODI) history by an Indian bowler as he took his wickets tally to 24. Jadeja's two wickets also contributed to India's stunning 41-run win over Sri Lanka while defending just 213 runs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Irfan Pathan held the record for India with 22 wickets in just 12 ODI innings from 2004-12 while the legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muthiah Muralidaran took 30 wickets in 24 innings to remain at the top. Jadeja also surpassed Chaminda Vaas to enter the top five list of players with the most wickets in the tournament history and now is only one wicket behind Saeed Ajmal's tally of 25 wickets.

Most wickets in Asia Cup (ODI) history:

Muthiah Muralidaran - 30 wickets in 24 innings Lasith Malinga - 29 wickets in 14 innings Ajantha Mendis - 26 wickets in 8 innings Saeed Ajmal - 25 wickets in 12 innings Ravindra Jadeja - 24 wickets in 17 innings Chaminda Vaas - 23 wickets in 19 innings Irfan Pathan - 22 wickets in 12 innings

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the top performer with four wickets against Sri Lanka. He also took his wickets tally in the Asia Cup to 19 wickets in just 9 innings and overtook the likes of Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin to become India's third-highest leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup (ODI) history

Leading Indian wicket-takers in Asia Cup (ODI) history:

Ravindra Jadeja - 24 wickets in 17 innings Irfan Pathan - 22 wickets in 12 innings Kuldeep Yadav - 19 wickets in 9 innings Sachin Tendulkar - 17 wickets in 15 innings Kapil Dev - 15 wickets in 7 innings

