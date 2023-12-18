IND vs SA: How has team India performed at St George's Park in Gqeberha?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

Team India is leading the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa by 1-0 after a scintillating bowling show from pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan in the opener. The duo shared nine wickets between them to skittle the Proteas for just 116 runs and then chasing it down with 200 balls and eight wickets in hand with aplomb. The second game provides the visitors a chance to seal the series with one game to go.

It will be played at the St George's Park in Gqeberha where the men in blue lost the second T20I earlier on the tour. In the rain marred encounter, South Africa had chased down 153 runs in less than 14 overs and when it comes to ODIs at the venue, their dominance over the visitors continues. South Africa have won four out of five ODIs against India at the St George's Park. However, India won the last encounter played here back in 2018 thanks to a brilliant century from Rohit Sharma.

His knock of 115 runs off 126 balls had propelled the men in blue to 274 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 50 overs. In response, South Africa were skittled for 201 runs in the 43rd over with Kuldeep Yadav picking up four wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal scalping a couple as well. The Indian team will take confidence from this fact and look to seal the series under KL Rahul's leadership.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking to ride on the overall record against India at this venue and most importantly, keep the series alive. Clearly, they didn't bat well in the opening game in the testing conditions and an improved batting effort is expected from them.

Squads

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne

India: KL Rahul (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep

Latest Cricket News