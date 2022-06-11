IND vs SA: Excitement surges among fans in Cuttack, Stadium gets crowded on non-match day

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Umran Malik during Indian team's practice session

India is set to take on the Proteas on 12th June, Sunday in the second match of a five-match T20I series. Cuttack is going to host a T20 international match after the year 2017. The excitement among fans has reached heights.

India had lost the opening match and will try to get back the momentum by leveling the series.

According to reports, when the tickets were made available offline, a mob gathered around the ticket counters in huge numbers. There were only 20,000 tickets that were to be sold, but the audiences were more than double in number. And the crowd had to be controlled by police interference.

A day before the second match the stadium was filled with Team India's supporters. During the Rishabh-Pant-led teams' practice, the number of supporters seen proves the enthusiasm in spectators.

BCCI posted pictures of the stadium during practice:

Full squads -

India: Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.