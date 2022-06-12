IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for India vs South Africa
Match DetailsIndia vs South Africa
2nd match, IND vs SA T20I
Sunday, 7:00 PM
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Dream 11 for IND vs SA, 2nd T20I
Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant
Batters: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller(C)
All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel(VC)
Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA, 2nd T20I
Probable XI of Team India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Umran Malik, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
Probable XI of Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje
Full squads
India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.
Live Streaming Details
Where can I watch IND vs SA 2nd T20I series on TV?
The matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD.
Where can I watch IND vs SA 2nd T20I series online?
Are there any injury updates?
KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the entire series owing to injuries.
When is match no.2 of IND vs SA series?
The first match is scheduled for 12th June, Sunday
When does match no.1 of IND vs SA series start?
The match starts at 7 PM IST
Where will the match no. 2 of IND vs SA series be played?
The second match is scheduled to be played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Where will be the upcoming matches between India and South Africa?
- Cuttack - 12th June
- Visakhapatnam -14th June
- Rajkot - 17th June
- Bengaluru - 19th June