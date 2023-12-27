IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid in major run-scoring record vs South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

IND vs SA: Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli looks to add to his reputation of batting against South Africa as he is on the African nation's shores for a two-match Test series along with the Indian team. Kohli is already having tons of runs in IND vs SA Tests and he is gunning for more with India chasing history.

On day 1 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test, the run machine was up to the task against a strong Proteas line-up. Kohli managed to score 38 runs from 64 balls showing sheer discipline in judging the balls to play and leave before a Kagiso Rabada jaffa produced an edge to end his stay on the crease. However, the 35-year-old did not go without a record and this time he has surpassed India's former captain and current coach Rahul Dravid.

Kohli has surpassed Dravid in the list of most runs scored by an Indian against South Africa in Tests. He had 1236 runs and needed 17 to surpass the former India skipper. Kohli is now the third-highest run-scorer among Indian players in IND vs SA Test matches. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are now above him with 1741 and 1306 runs, respectively.

Indian players to score most runs in IND vs SA Test matches

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 1741 runs

2 - Virender Sehwag: 1305 runs

3 - Virat Kohli - 1274 runs

4 - Rahul Dravid - 1252 runs

5 - VVS Laxman - 976 runs

Notably, Kohli is already the leading run-scorer among active players in the IND vs SA Test matches. He is heads and shoulders above the rest of the pack as Ajinkya Rahane is the next active player in the list with 884 runs to his name.

Latest Cricket News